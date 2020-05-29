Loving Sister, Aunt, Cousin, Friend
Carleen Emily Wahlgren, 77, a longtime resident of Lowell, most recently of Chelmsford, died peacefully May 20, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital after a period of declining health.
Born in Lowell on June 29, 1942, a daughter of the late Carl A. and Phyllis M. (Peabody) Wahlgren. She was raised and educated in Lowell, where she attended special education classes.
Carleen was a sweet, special person who, despite lifelong challenges, never let her disability get in the way of living her life to the fullest. She was an all-around fun person who was always up for an adventure, loved music (especially Elvis), enjoyed playing videos, watching 'Golden Girls', and doing her yarn 'work'. She loved all animals, especially her cats, Harry and Abby. Carleen provided her family with many great memories. She will be deeply missed, and always held close in our hearts.
Her family would like to especially thank Jen Allen, Carleen's advocate with the Department of Developmental Services for all the support given to Carleen over the years. Many thanks also to Kunga Kunga, and his team at the group home in Chelmsford where Carleen resided for the last two years.
She is survived by her loving twin sister Diane Wahlgren Mansolilli of Lowell, a niece, Jill Labonte and her husband Andrew, a grandnephew, Colby Labonte, all of Dracut, and a grandniece, Keirstin Labonte, of Nashua, NH, her loving cousin Judi Theriault and her husband Joe, and many cousins and friends.
Carleen's Graveside Service was privately held at Gibson Cemetery in Pelham, NH. Friends who wish may make donations in her memory to the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854, or Home Away From Home, 150 Industrial Ave. East, Lowell, MA 01852. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Carleen's celebration of life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 29, 2020.