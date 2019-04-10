|
|
of Lowell; 64 LOWELL Carlo J. Noe, 64, passed away, unexpectedly, April 7, 2019, after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Donna M. (Cregg)(Rivera) Noe, with whom he celebrated 12 years of marriage.
Carlo was born in Cambridge, MA., on December 17, 1954, a son of the late Joseph Noe and Angelina (Petracca) Noe. He was a graduate of Winthrop High School, Class of 1972. He retired last year, from Partners HealthCare, of Somerville, where he worked in Information Systems for over 20 years.
In his free time Carlo loved to travel, especially cruising. He loved to golf and was a devoted New England sports enthusiast. He was known for his entertaining and cooking skills, he would host many gatherings for his family and friends. Even though he loved all of these things, he loved being a grandfather the most. His grandchildren meant the world to him.
Besides his wife Donna, Carlo is survived and will be deeply missed by his children: Joseph Noe and his wife Tabitha of Saline, MI., Richard Noe and his wife Hattie of Sevierville, TN., Alysha Cutts and her husband Larry of Derry, NH., and Jonathan Rivera of Lowell, his seven grandchildren: Tomi, Lily, Gemma, Jacob, Olivia, Serena and Conrad. He also leaves his sister Anna Noe of Peabody and several nieces and nephews.
Carlo was also the brother of the late Frank Noe and Mario Noe. Noe Family and friends may call on Saturday, April 13th from 10-12NOON at Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral service will take place at NOON in the funeral home followed by his burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Carlo's memory to: www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 10, 2019