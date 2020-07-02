Billerica
Carlo Piacenza Jr., 93, passed away peacefully, at the Blair House Nursing Home in Tewksbury, on June 29, 2020. Loving father of Carl Piacenza and his wife Wendy of Chelmsford, MA and Thomas Piacenza and his wife Lori of Hampton, NH. Adoring "Papa" to Stephanie Piacenza, Alexa Piacenza, Christine Piacenza, Carl Piacenza and Kate Piacenza. Devoted husband to the late Angelina (Bombace) Piacenza. He was born on June 18, 1927 and raised in East Boston. Carlo served in the third Army in Germany from 1945 to 1946. Carlo married Angie in 1951 and resided in Medford. He and Angie moved to Billerica in 1957 and raised their two sons. Carlo was a TV repairman from the late 1950s until he retired in 1991. He traveled the roads of Billerica going house to house repairing TVs and installing antennae on many house roofs so that people could watch the Bruins in the 60s and 70s before cable TV. Carlo was one of the founders of the Billerica Junior Football and served as its president for 12 years. Carlo also served on the Billerica Conservation Commission for 16 years. Carlo was a big-hearted family man and eternal optimist his whole life. He leaves many loving nieces and nephews. Carlo was especially close to his nieces; Janine Vendola and Marie Sharis. He had a sweet newer relationship with his grandnieces Stella and Lydia Small. Carlo will be sorely missed by his "adopted" son and daughter John Keating and his wife Celeste as well as his Greek "adopted" son Jim Vergados with whom Carlo enjoyed many long conversations. Carlo was very close to his late brother Nelson, his loving nephews Stephen and Nelson Piacenza as well as his late nephew Ed Piacenza.
Funeral service and interment will be held privately. Contributions in his name can be made to Blaire House Resident Council, 10 Erlin Terrace, Tewksbury, MA 01876. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
and find us on Facebook. View the online memorial for Carlo Piacenza Jr