Carlos Alberto Rojo, 64 of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Aracelly Zuluaga with whom he shared the last 32 years.
He was born on October 10, 1955 in Medellin, Colombia and was a son of the late Adela Mora. He was raised in Colombia, where he attended the area schools. In 1986, he relocated to the United States, settling in Lowell. Once settled in the US, Aracelly joined him and they got married in 1988.
For the past 5 years, he was employed as an assembly worker at Brooks in Chelmsford, and previously worked for Comcast in Chelmsford. He coached soccer with the Lowell Youth Soccer Association and The Portuguese American Club. He enjoyed long drives, dancing, playing soccer, cycling, and attending mass every Sunday. He was a very caring person and loved spending time with his wife. She was the love of his life and he never wanted to be apart from her.
In addition to his wife, Aracelly Zuluaga of Lowell, he is survived by two children, Carla and Juan Rojo, both of Lowell; and his siblings, Magnolia of Lowell, Herbert, Marina, and Ruth of Colombia. He is also survived by his granddog, Piglet; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, HIS PRIVATE FUNERAL WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE LOWELL CEMETERY, CEMETERY. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS IN HIS NAME MAY BE MADE TO: Aracelly Zuluaga, ADDRESS, 369 Aiken Avenue Apt. 16, Lowell. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL, 978-452-6361. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
