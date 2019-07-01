|
Carlos Manuel Ramos, age 71, passed way at his home June 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a short battle with liver cancer.
Born in Graciosa, Azores, on March 7, 1948, he was the beloved son of the late Manuel Gil Ramos and the late Edite (Prepetua) Ramos. While residing in the Azores, he worked for the government as a Secretary of Finance in both islands of Sao Miquel and Graciosa. He also served in the Portuguese Army.
In 1971 he married the love of his life Ana "Daiana" with whom he was to celebrate 48 years of marriage in July. In 1973 they moved to the United States making his home in Lowell, and later moving to Dracut.
Carlos Manuel was a communicant of St. Anthony's Church and a member of the Holy Ghost Society. During his free time, he enjoyed his membership of the Portuguese American Center (Blues) club and the Portuguese American Civic Leaque (Reds) club where he loved to play cards with his good friends. He loved soccer, especially supporting his favorite team, Sporting. Most importantly he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was employed with the companies of Inforex and Raytheon. He then became the owner of Ramos Liquor Store for 23 years in Lowell until his retirement in 2008.
Besides his loving wife Ana (Sousa) of Graciosa, Azores, Carlos is survived by his three children, Dr. Marisa Ramos, owner of Lowell Tooth Docs, and her husband Brian Correia of Tewksbury, Paul Ramos from Dracut and Philip Ramos from Dracut, and four grandchildren; Caroline Correia (13) Brianna Correia (8) Adria Ramos (7), and Alex Ramos (5). He was the brother of Guiomar (Ramos) Leal and brother-in-law of the late Damasceno Leal from San Jose California. He is also survived by nephews, a nieces, and many cousins.
The Ramos Family would like to thank the Merrimack Valley Hospice staff and nurses for their dedication and support that they gave our family during these past months. Also, a special thank you to our family and friends who helped us through our difficult time.
Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, July 2nd , 2019, from 4-8PM, in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Anthony Catholic Church, 893 Central Street, Lowell, on Wednesday, July 3rd with a time to be announced on the funeral home's website. PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. His burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Tewksbury. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
