Carmen L. (Levasseur) DeLuca
1951 - 2020
Loving Wife, Mother,
Grandmother, Sister and Friend
Carmen L. DeLuca, age 68 died unexpectedly January 3, 2020 at her home in Pelham NH. She was the beloved wife of Henry G. DeLuca who survives her and with whom she celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on December 14, 2019.
Born in Dracut Mass, December 15, 1951 she was the daughter of the late Gertrude (Cote) and Wilfred Levasseur.
Carmen will be deeply missed by her only son Bradford H. DeLuca of Pelham, NH and his two daughters Oliva and Sophia DeLuca.
Carmen attended the St. Louise Academy in Lowell MA., graduating in 1969.
In addition to her husband Henry she is survived by her sister Diane Tardiff, wife to the late William Tardiff, brother Roger Levasseur and wife Roberta, sister in law Joanne Morrissette and husband Norman and sister in law Janet Noval and husband Richard, also, many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Christine Kulisich, Paul Fisher, Dan Fallon and Ron and Brenda Beaudoin.
Carmen was a teacher at the Franco American, Notre Dame de Lourdes and Immaculate Conception schools in Lowell MA in the early 70's, teaching 6th and 7th grade. She was also a Weight Watcher leader for over 20 years in the Pelham, NH and Nashua. NH area.
Carmen had a special talent making exquisite and beautiful stained-glass windows and sun catchers. She loved hosting karaoke at several establishments in the Greater Lowell area with her husband Henry and was an avid Red Sox and New England Patriots fan.
Services will be private and held at a later date.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 9, 2020