Carmine F. DeBenedictis
Life Long Billerica Resident

Billerica – Carmine F. DeBenedictis, Age 81, husband of the late Alice M. (Callahan) DeBenedictis died Friday at the Lowell General Hospital.

He was born in Billerica, October 1, 1938, a son of the late Carmine and Theresa (Robbio) DeBenedictis and lived in Billerica his entire life.

Carmine was employed for Erland Construction for over 20 years prior to his retirement.

He is survived by his daughters, Cathy Howell of Billerica and Jan Clark and her husband Peter of Stow; his brothers, Daniel DeBenedictis of Billerica, Vincent DeBenedictis of Hampton, NH, Anthony DeBenedictis of Hudson, NH, Angelo DeBenedictis of Carlisle and Peter DeBenedictis of Ohio; his sisters, Agnes Spinney and Caroline Vitale of Billerica, Anna Mason of Harvard and Pauline deDiego of Pepperell. His grandchildren, David and Matthew Howell and great grandchildren, Bryce and Riley Howell and McKenzie LeClaire. He was the brother of the late Paul and Lawrence DeBenedictis.

A private graveside service was offered by a member of the Catholic Community of Billerica at the Fox Hill Cemetery in Billerica. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 16, 2020.

Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
