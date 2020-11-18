Norton
Carol A. (Hickey) DeAngelo, age 77, of Norton, formerly of Billerica, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of Paul A. DeAngelo, Sr., to whom she was wed for fifty-one years.
Born in Everett, MA on April 11, 1943, she was a loving daughter of the late John F. and Florence T. (King) Hickey.
Carol grew up in Everett and was a 1961 graduate of Everett High School. She had made her home in Norton for the past four years and was a former longtime resident of Billerica.
Prior to retiring, Mrs. DeAngelo retired as a Loan Officer, following a successful career which spanned over forty years in the Banking Industry.
Carol's husband, son and daughter-in-law were truly the love and focal point of her life and she especially treasured the times spent with her grandchildren. While living in Norton, she was a communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Norton and a former parishioner of Saint Mary's Church in Billerica.
In addition to her beloved husband Paul, Sr., she is survived by her devoted son Paul A. DeAngelo, Jr. and his wife Jen of Foxboro. She was the cherished grandmother of Cameron and Melina DeAngelo. She was the dear sister of Jackie Twinem, and her husband John Twinem of Florida and their late son John Gary, Mary Ioven of Plymouth and her late husband Anthony Ioven, Patricia Williams of Norton and her late husband Edward Williams and Joseph Hickey and his wife Maryann of Haverhill. She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews, as well as many-many dear friends.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, November 19th from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 20th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 1 Power Street, Norton. Burial will be held at a later date at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com View the online memorial for Carol A. DeAngelo