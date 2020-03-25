|
|
Life Long Billerica Resident
Billerica – Carol A. DeBenedictis, Age 83, wife of the late Lawrence R. DeBenedictis Sr. who died just 12 days ago, died Monday at the Lahey Hospital in Burlington.
She was born in Cambridge, October 10, 1936, a daughter of the late John H. and Winifred (Maber) Hughes and lived in Billerica all of her life.
Carol was employed as an Aid at the former Country View Nursing Home and was a member of the Billerica Red Hats and The Billerica Elks Emblem Club. Carol was selfless and a forever provider to her family, friends, and anyone who needed her. She was also a devoted member of St. Andrews church in Billerica.
She is survived by her sons, Lawrence DeBenedictis and his companion Faith Maslin of Billerica and James DeBenedictis and his wife Eunice Zaroulis of Lowell and her grandchildren, Larry III, Devone, Danielle and Carmen; her great grandchild, Giovanny and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Richard J. Hughes, Dorothy Harvie and Barbara DeMarco.
At the request of the family, all arrangements will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for Carol A DeBenedictis
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 25, 2020