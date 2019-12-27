|
Carol A. (Sullivan) Holden
of Wilmington
Carol A. (Sullivan) Holden, age 58, of Wilmington, passed away on December 23, 2019. Carol was the devoted mother of James Holden, Krystal Browne and Courtney Holden, loving "Grammie" of Joseph Browne and Braydon Sy all of Skowhegan, ME, cherished daughter of Dorothy A. (Murphy) Sullivan and the late Richard Sullivan of Wilmington, dear sister of Robert Sullivan & his wife Kathleen of Wilmington and Michael Sullivan & his wife Susan of Salem, NH, aunt of Michael Sullivan, Kelsey Sullivan and Meghan Sullivan, companion of Daniel O'Keefe.
Family and friends will gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington on Monday, December 30th from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Memorial donations in Carol's name may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
