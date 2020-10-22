Beloved wife, mother,
grandmother, and great grandmother
TEWKSBURY: Carol Ann (Seluta) Leone, age 79, a resident of Tewksbury for 46 years, passed away at the Lowell General Hospital on Monday, October 19, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of Robert E. Leone, with whom she celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on January 25, 2020.
Born in Boston on February 24, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Francis Seluta and the late Inez (Crocker) Seluta.
Carol was raised in Lynn, attended Lynn schools, and graduated from Lowell High School.
Following her marriage, she and her husband resided in Woburn until moving to Tewksbury in 1974.
Prior to her retirement, Carol worked in the residential mortgage business.
Carol enjoyed knitting, sewing, visiting Foxwoods Resort & Casino, and Mohegan Sun Casino, and traveling with her husband to Hawaii and taking cruises in the Caribbean.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Debora Baldwin and her husband Robert of Mt. Holly, NC, Ronald A. Leone and his wife Linda of Derry, NH, and Thomas Leone and his companion Carlene Zaccardi of Manchester, NH; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Kristin, Lindsey, Sean, Craig, Samantha, and Matthew; seven great grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Leone and her husband Anthony of Granbury, TX, and Noreen Arakelian and her husband Richard of Billerica; also many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Carol was the mother of the late Theresa Rautenberg and sister of the late John Seluta.
Family and friends are invited to meet at St. William's Church at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28th, for her Memorial Funeral Mass. Church limited to 80 attendees. Masks, face coverings and social distancing is required for those attending. There are No Calling Hours. Kindly Omit Flowers. Donations honoring her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury. www.farmeranddee.com View the online memorial for Carol A. Leone