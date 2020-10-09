CHELMSFORD
Carol A. (O'Toole) Stark, age 81, a longtime Chelmsford resident, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital, Lowell, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Neal Stark with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. Carol was born on December 14, 1938 in Boston, MA and was a daughter of the late Ernest and Anna (Swain) O'Toole. Carol grew up in Dorchester. She graduated Valedictorian of St. Gregory's High School in Dorchester. She started her career at AF Cambridge Research Laboratories as a secretary where she met her husband, Neal. Carol was a stay at home mom for many years. She worked at NMCOG in Lowell as an administrative assistant until retirement. Carol was a member of the Chelmsford Country Club, League of Women Voters and Town Meeting Rep. For many years she was a clerk of Precinct 7. Carol was an avid sports enthusiast. Since childhood Carol played tennis, softball, volleyball and most recently her love, golf. She was a lifetime Red Sox and Patriots fan. Carol was young at heart, 36 years young at her passing, in case anyone is curious. In addition to her loving husband, Carol leaves her children, Dana and Charlene Stark, Jenine and Larry Ferreira, Kelly and Rick San George, Kevin Stark, his fiancé Lori Soop, Julie Jones and her partner Brian Wizst. She was the grandmother of Luke, Jody, Stephanie, LJ, Mitchell, Joshua, Aja, Kasey, Briana, Meaghan, Molly, Connor and the doting great-grandmother to 7 great-grand daughters. She also leaves her siblings; Miriam and Gene Dessureau, Claire Cashman, Ernie O'Toole, Joe and Susan O'Toole, and Jeanne and David Glynn. She was predeceased by her grandson, Brian, her brother Norman, her sister Peggy and several nieces and nephews.
VISITING HOURS
Will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 8:00 am – 10:00 am in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.com
