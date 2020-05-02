...Tewksbury resident; 81
TEWKSBURY
Carole, age 81, died peacefully Thursday morning, April 30, in the care of her family from non-Covid-19 conditions. Daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (McMahon)Bencale, mother of Kim Cavazzi and her husband Peter of Dracut, Helen Powers and her husband Joseph Horne of Chelmsford, Patrick M. Powers of Tewksbury, Carole Mills and her husband Bruce of Plaistow, NH, and Kathleen Powers of Dracut; grandmother of Brian Cavazzi of Dracut, Courtney Bradarich and her husband John of San Pedro, CA, Amanda Bonnell of Leominster, Kenneth Bonnell of Chelmsford, Jennifer Powers and her fiancé Alex Gardner of Hudson, NH, Patrick T. Powers of Tewksbury, Kevin Mills of Plaistow, NH, Brian Mills of Wakefield, Eric Mills of Plaistow, NH, Joseph Cruz and his wife Lauren of Westford; she was the great grandmother of 2-year-old Leo Bradarich of San Pedro, CA; she had many nieces and nephews; predeceased by her sisters, Josephine Middleton and Patricia Woodford.
Arrangements
Due to the Covid-19 crisis, funeral services are private. A Memorial Mass and "Celebration of Life" will be announced when the crisis has passed. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve this family. In lieu of flowers, memorials to are encouraged to EWTN Global CatholicNetwork sd.ewtn.com or EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210. For on-line condolences visit: legacy.com For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Carol Ann Bencale (Powers)
Published in Lowell Sun on May 2, 2020.