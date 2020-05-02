Carol Ann (Powers) Bencale
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
...Tewksbury resident; 81

TEWKSBURY

Carole, age 81, died peacefully Thursday morning, April 30, in the care of her family from non-Covid-19 conditions. Daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (McMahon)Bencale, mother of Kim Cavazzi and her husband Peter of Dracut, Helen Powers and her husband Joseph Horne of Chelmsford, Patrick M. Powers of Tewksbury, Carole Mills and her husband Bruce of Plaistow, NH, and Kathleen Powers of Dracut; grandmother of Brian Cavazzi of Dracut, Courtney Bradarich and her husband John of San Pedro, CA, Amanda Bonnell of Leominster, Kenneth Bonnell of Chelmsford, Jennifer Powers and her fiancé Alex Gardner of Hudson, NH, Patrick T. Powers of Tewksbury, Kevin Mills of Plaistow, NH, Brian Mills of Wakefield, Eric Mills of Plaistow, NH, Joseph Cruz and his wife Lauren of Westford; she was the great grandmother of 2-year-old Leo Bradarich of San Pedro, CA; she had many nieces and nephews; predeceased by her sisters, Josephine Middleton and Patricia Woodford.

Arrangements

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, funeral services are private. A Memorial Mass and "Celebration of Life" will be announced when the crisis has passed. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve this family. In lieu of flowers, memorials to are encouraged to EWTN Global CatholicNetwork sd.ewtn.com or EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210. For on-line condolences visit: legacy.com For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Carol Ann Bencale (Powers)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved