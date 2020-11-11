Loving Mother, Grandmother
and Great-Grandmother
Carol Ann Gladstone, age 83, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving children- Jay, Sandra, Gary, Brenda, Debra (DeeDee) and Lisa. Carol grew up in the South End of Boston in a brownstone on Berkeley Street with her mother, father and 8 siblings. She attended Catholic School, was a model in her youth and very active in political affairs. When Carol met the love of her life, Sumner, they moved from the city to start their family in Billerica, eventually moving to Chelmsford where they built their dream home that she designed flawlessly inside and out. They spent their summers boating on Lake Winnipesaukee with their children and grandchildren, creating fond memories full of love and laughter.
Carol was a master crafter with an affinity for knitting and crocheting. She opened her own store, Jo Lee's Yarn and Hobby in Chelmsford where she taught and shared her craft with the community. She created beautiful hand knit sweaters and also newborn outfits for her grandchildren. She loved to travel and worked in the travel industry for many years. Carol was happiest spending time with her family and always loved a reason to gather together.
Carol; aka Chickie, Mom, Nanny, best friend- was the back bone of this family and gave selflessly. She provided unconditional love, support and unwavering devotion to her family and friends. Her graciousness was bestowed upon all that crossed her path.
Carol is survived by her 6 loving children, treasured son in law Bruce, 16 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her mother, Julia Davis (Walsh), her father, Edward Davis (Aimee), her beloved husband Sumner M. Gladstone, her cherished sister Rose Kaufman, and dear siblings Edward, Barbara, Harold, Paul, Robby, Jimmy, and Julie.
Please contact family for service information and link to join them virtually to honor their beloved mother, Carol.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carol's name to Merrimack Valley Hospice or Elder Services of Merrimack.
Arrangements by Dolan Funeral Home 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
.