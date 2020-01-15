|
|
of Dracut; 82
LAWRENCE
Carol Ann (Beausoleil) Ryan, age 82, of Dracut, passed away at Mary Immaculate Nursing Home on January 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert W. Ryan, with whom she shared 48 years of marriage, before his passing in December of 2003.
Born in Winooski, VT on May 24, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Henri and Winifred (Couilliard) Beausoleil. Following Carol's education, she went on to work for Raytheon as an assembler for many years.
In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, playing bingo and hosting parties with her husband for her family and friends. She loved nothing more though, than her family. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the most important thing to her.
Surviving Carol are her four children, Darlene Ryan of Ayer, Lorrie Luppold and her husband Jake of Hudson, NH, Cheryl Rosberg and her husband Len of Marshfield, and Stacy Greenhalge and her husband Ricky of Leominster; her five grandchildren, Robert Shaughnessy of Lowell, Eric Shaughnessy of Lowell, James Laliberty of Pelham, NH, Sarah Caetano of Hudson, NH, and Jennah Troth of Abington, MA; her nine great-grandchildren; her two sisters, Rita Euerle and her husband Richard of Naples, FL, and Claudette Mendes of Derry, NH, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Carol was the grandmother of the late Patrick Kelly.
Ryan
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on January 16th from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Her Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Rd., Dracut. Burial will be held in the spring at Oakland Cemetery, Dracut. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Carol Ann (Beausoleil) Ryan
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 15, 2020