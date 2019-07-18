|
Carol Ann Sciaretta, 76, of Westford passed away on Monday, July 15 at her home after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
She was married to Dr. James A. Sciaretta with whom she would have celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary on August 13th.
Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Anna (Stanilonis) Larson. She graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1961.
Carol retired after many years as the Office Manager for Dr. James Sciaretta DMD Orthodontic Office of Billerica.
Carol was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Over the years she and Jim traveled to many destinations and spent time at their condo in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. She enjoyed taking trips to Foxwoods, going to craft fairs and shopping for antiques. Carol enjoyed her beautiful backyard gardens and treasured her time spent with her loving family.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter Kristen and her husband William Maloomian of Groton, MA, a brother, Robert and his wife Marilyn Larson of Nokomis, FL; four grandchildren, Michael Fahy, Lindsay, Mark and Lauren Maloomian as well as several nieces and many dear friends.
She was the mother of the late Kurt Molleur who passed Jan. 1, 1996 and Kathy Fahy who passed Jan 1, 2018.
Carol Ann of Westford, MA died July, 15. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral Mass Saturday, July 20, at 10:00am at St. Mary's Church in Chelmsford. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook atwww.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 18, 2019