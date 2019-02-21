Carol Ann Warren



HAVERHILL, MA - Carol Ann Warren, passed away on February 19, 2019.



Born December 13, 1935, in Boston, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Leo and Catherine (Erwin) Wright.



Mrs. Warren was a member of the Salisbury Civil Defense, ran her own business with her husband James, Warren's Upholstery, in the 1980's in Salisbury, Mass. Together, they enjoyed using the CB radio and met many close, lifelong friends.



Beginning her career at Bowdoin College and after many years raising a household of children (or two), Carol returned to the workforce which she enjoyed as well. She worked in the Administration offices of several hospitals and mental health centers such as Greenleaf Nursing Home, Salisbury, MA, Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport, MA, Seacoast Mental Health in Portsmouth, NH, and Parker Community Hospital in Parker, AZ. She was a proud member of the Toastmasters and her professional accomplishments.



Members of her family include her late husband of 50+ years James E Warren with whom she raised a blended family; his son's Jimmy, late son Michael and son Stephen Warren; sons Mike Proia, David Proia (spouse Theresa), late son Kenny Proia, Cheryl Proia, Ed Warren (spouse Julie), Joe Warren (Fiancé Debbie Doig Hustins); daughters Donna (Warren) Imbornone, Kathy (Warren) Smith (spouse Larry), Kellie (Warren) Loporcaro (spouse Rich). Grandchildren and great-grandchildren include but not limited to: James Proia (spouse Ashia), David Proia, Michael Proia (spouse Elizabeth), Marie Proia, Katie Proia, Matthew Smith, Nick Smith, Lexi Fusilier, Miranda Fusilier, Jessica Proia (partner Brian Miller), Michelle Proia (Fiancé Dave Behar), Zach Warren (spouse Ericka), Ashley Warren, Erin Warren, Jason Warren (partner Britney Conti), and Jenna Loporcaro. Her brother Woody Wright (spouse Lorraine), Joan Dolan (Fred Sr.), and the Dolan nieces and nephews Fred Jr., Susan, Matthew, and Sheila amongst many beloved others.



She was predeceased by son Ken Proia, stepson Michael Warren and stepdaughter Sandra Warren as well as her own sisters Polly, Jean and Dottie.



Carol's family would like to greatly thank the staff at Russell Hall of Holy Family Hospital in Methuen for such loving, thoughtful care during her last days. We could not have handpicked a better staff during this difficult time. Thank you for all you do.



WARREN - A Mass of Christian Memorial will be celebrated at St. Mary Church located on Lowell St., in Rochester, New Hampshire on March 5, 2019 at 10 AM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's name to The Holy Family Hospital, 70 East Street, Methuen, MA 01844.



Arrangements are under the direction of the R.M. Edgerly and Son Funeral Home, 86 S. Main St., Rochester, N.H.



