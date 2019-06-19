|
of Chelmsford, MA
Carol Cavanaugh, 89, of Chelmsford, MA died suddenly Saturday, June 15th 2019 at Lowell General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She was married to the late Thomas Cavanaugh, who died on May 20th 1986.
Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Irene Berkowitz.
Carol graduated from the New York City public school system, and later went on to earn her Associate degree in nursing from Monroe Community College.
She retired from Middlesex County at the age of 84 as the nurse at Billerica House of Correction.
She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church of the Chelmsford Catholic Collaborative in Chelmsford, MA.
Carol loved to travel especially throughout Europe, the Caribbean, and Mexico.
She is survived by her Son and his spouse Thomas and Suzanne Cavanaugh of Canandaigua, NY, her Son-in-law Emad Hanna of Lake Hiawatha, her daughters and their spouses Susan and Dennis George of West Palm Beach, FL, Jayne and Douglas Ripley of Chelmsford, MA, her sister Marilyn Horner of Holiday, FL, her seven grandchildren Shanna Cavanaugh, Brenna Cavanaugh, Christian Hanna, Katie Tabeta, Mathew George, Thomas Ripley, James Ripley, and her great-grandson Leo Tabeta.
She was the Mother of the late Barbara Hanna of Hiawatha, NJ who died November of 2011.
Carol of Chelmsford,MA, died suddenly June 15, 2019. Arrangements are by the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., N. Chelmsford MA.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or at , Her Online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
