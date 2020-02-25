Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Carol I. Bahia

Carol I. Bahia Obituary
BILLERICA

Carol died peacefully on Feb. 23, at her home. She was the wife for forty-three years of Carl F. Bahia, who died in 2006. Daughter of the late David and Martha (Hird) Sutherland. She was mother of Deborah Lynne Morgan of Billerica, Carl F. Jr., and his wife Sarah (Field) of Pepperell; grandmother of Trevor and Talia Morgan both of Billerica, and Jack and Bryan Bahia both of Pepperell; sister of David Sutherland and his wife Sally of Quincy, the late Elizabeth "Betty" Kimball and Martha Dalton; and aunt to many.

MEMORIAL VISITING HOURS

will be held Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 are encouraged. see alz.org/manh. For complete obituary visit; tewksburyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Carol I. Bahia
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 25, 2020
