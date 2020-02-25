|
|
of Ayer; 76
AYER
Carol J. (Pokigo) Breest, 76, of Ayer died unexpectedly Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Emerson Hospital, Concord.
Mrs. Breest was born in Brownwood, Texas, December 4, 1943, daughter of B. Henry and Kazmiera (Sopel) Pokigo and has resided in Ayer for over 45 years.
Mrs. Breest graduated from Goffstown, NH High School and attended University of New Hampshire where she graduated summa cum laude receiving her Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Mathematics. After teaching Math in New York she went to work as a Computer Technical Manager for the Digital Equipment Corporation in Maynard.
She leaves her husband of 49 years, Robert G. Breest; four sons, R. Manuel Breest and his wife Catherine of Ayer ; R. Ottmar Breest and his wife Gail of Gastonia NC, Sean Truesdale and his wife Jennifer, of GA, and Robert Ainesworth of NH , 2 daughters ; Laurie and Cammie Truesdale of FL; 12 grandchildren: Kazmiera, Melinda, Manuel, and Nic Breest of Ayer, Jennifer Nicole Smith of NC; Jayrod and Jenna Henderson of NC.; Tripp, Taylor and Zack Barfield of FL; 6 Great-Grandchildren and her two faithful companions "Ayla" and "Scarlet".
She was the sister of the late Douglas Pokigo of Colorado and the grandmother of the late Robert Joshua Breest of NC and Robert Ainsworth Jr. of NH.
She was an active member of St. Catherine's Church in Westford where she served as a Eucharistic Minister.
Breest
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Catherine's Church, 107 North Main Street, Westford. Calling hours are 4-7 PM Thursday, February 27th at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte 2A) Ayer.
View the online memorial for Carol J. (Pokigo) Breest
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 25, 2020