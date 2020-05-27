Beloved wife, mother, and sister
TEWKSBURY
Carol L. (MacDonald) Laliberte, age 74, a resident of Tewksbury for 64 years, passed away peacefully at home in the care of her loving family on Thursday, May 21, 2020, following a seven year courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
She was the beloved wife of Joseph F. Laliberte, with whom she celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on February 24, 2020.
Born in Medford on March 10, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Harold MacDonald and the late Norma (Copithorne) (MacDonald) Malloy.
Carol was raised in Tewksbury, and graduated from Tewksbury Memorial High School in 1964. During her high school years, Carol was a cheerleader for the "Redmen", and a member of the T.M.H.S Athletic Hall of Fame Girls Basketball Team, which in her senior year enjoyed a perfect undefeated season.
Following her high school graduation, she attended Wilfred Academy School of Cosmetology in Boston.
In 1975, Carol founded Prime Cut Beauty Salon, which she operated for 30 years until her retirement.
From the days of her youth, Carol enjoyed competing in various athletic endeavors. In later years, she was a passionate runner, and received many age group trophies from races she had participated in throughout the Merrimack Valley. She competed in the original Wamesit Lanes Bowling Alley League and was the winner of the Annual Pro-Am Bowling competition held in the early 1990's. In addition, she was a member of the Women's Tennis League at the Trull Brook Tennis Center, and served as an assistant coach for the Tewksbury Youth Soccer Program.
While at home, Carol enjoyed the companionship of her beloved Chocolate Labrador Retrievers, "Carlee" and "Roxsea"
Carol was overwhelmingly kind, caring and giving. For those who knew Carol, they loved her for many reasons the least of which was her sense of humor and freshness. Carol always stood up for the underdog.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Michael K. Laliberte of Tewksbury; her sister, Jean (MacDonald) Aylward and her husband Bob of Tewksbury; also many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and dear friends.
Carol was the sister of the late Bruce MacDonald.
Due to current public health circumstance, services for Carol will be private. Interment at Tewksbury Cemetery.
A celebration of Carol's life will be held at a later date.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Tewksbury Food Pantry, 999 Whipple Road, Tewksbury, MA 01876. Expressions of sympathy and support may be mailed to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury, MA 01876, Attn: Laliberte Family, or by leaving a condolence at www.farmeranddee.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 27, 2020.