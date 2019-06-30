|
|
"Retired Chelmsford teacher"
Chelmsford
Carol Louise (Nelson) Sneden, age 82, a resident of Chelmsford for 58 years, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of David E. Sneden with whom she shared 59 years of marriage.
She was born in Staten Island, NY on June 26, 1937, and was the daughter of the late Robert P. and Emma (Bridge) Nelson.
She received a Bachelor's in Education in 1958 from Oneonta State Teachers College and a Master's in Education from Northeastern University in 1964. After her marriage to David in 1960, they moved to Massachusetts where she taught at the Bedford, Tyngsboro and Chelmsford public schools as a special needs teacher. She and her husband twice lived overseas on Kwajalein, Marshall Islands, in the 1970s and 1990s, where she worked with Marshallese children and taught courses for the University of Hawaii. She retired from the Chelmsford public schools in 1993.
She enjoyed vacationing in Aruba and Lake Winnipesaukee. Locally, she served for 15 years as a Chelmsford Library Trustee, was a member of the Chelmsford Republican Club, and was a past President of the Massachusetts Republican Women's Club.
In addition to her loving husband, Carol is survived by her daughter Carol Anne Olive, her son David N. Sneden, and her grandsons; Russell and Stephen Olive and Nicholas and Joshua Sneden, all of Chelmsford. She is also survived by her brother Robert Nelson of Stroudsburg, PA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her sister Alice Ruch of Staten Island, NY.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 to 7 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Service at 11 o'clock on Tuesday at All Saints Episcopal Church, 10 Billerica Rd., CHELMSFORD. KINDLY MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment in Pine Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston,02284-9168. For directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 30, 2019