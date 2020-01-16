|
Loving daughter, sister,
aunt and friend
Carol M. Jutras, 62, of Desert Hot Springs, California, formerly of Pelham, New Hampshire, died Tuesday, December 31st at Manor Care Health Services in Palm Desert, California.
Born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, December 7, 1957, the daughter of Gerard J. Jutras of New Boston, NH and the late Helen A. (Berube) Jutras, she attended Pelham schools and was a graduate of Pelham High School with the Class of 1975. Eager to further her education, she then went on to earn an Associate's Degree in Secretarial Science at New Hampshire Vocational Technical College (now known as Nashua Community College).
Before retiring, Carol was employed as a Home Health Care Aide at Comfort Keepers for many years. Carol also worked for Digital Equipment Corporation for fifteen years. She loved helping others, including her patients, clients and especially veterans. Carol's warm, loving and caring personality was engaging to all who knew her. Memories of Carol will never be forgotten.
In addition to her father, Carol is survived by seven siblings, Sue Pelski and her husband Paul of Nashua, NH, Joan Rouleau and her husband Paul of Nashua, NH, Paul Jutras and his wife Nancy of Salem, NH, Russell Jutras and his wife Deborah of Carrollton, TX, Carl Jutras and his wife Lisa of Milford, NH, Linda Madsen and her husband Mark of New Boston, NH, and Karen Salvi and her husband Michael of Hudson, NH. She also has one aunt, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Memorial Mass on Tuesday morning January 21, 2020 at St. Patrick Church in Pelham, NH at 10 o'clock. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory by donating to either Family Hospice Care, 255 N. El Cielo Road, Suite C-300, Palm Springs, CA 92262 or the , 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110. Arrangements by the Pelham Funeral Home (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 16, 2020