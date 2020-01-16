Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
(603) 635-3333
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Pelham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Jutras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol M. Jutras


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol M. Jutras Obituary
Loving daughter, sister,

aunt and friend

Carol M. Jutras, 62, of Desert Hot Springs, California, formerly of Pelham, New Hampshire, died Tuesday, December 31st at Manor Care Health Services in Palm Desert, California.

Born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, December 7, 1957, the daughter of Gerard J. Jutras of New Boston, NH and the late Helen A. (Berube) Jutras, she attended Pelham schools and was a graduate of Pelham High School with the Class of 1975. Eager to further her education, she then went on to earn an Associate's Degree in Secretarial Science at New Hampshire Vocational Technical College (now known as Nashua Community College).

Before retiring, Carol was employed as a Home Health Care Aide at Comfort Keepers for many years. Carol also worked for Digital Equipment Corporation for fifteen years. She loved helping others, including her patients, clients and especially veterans. Carol's warm, loving and caring personality was engaging to all who knew her. Memories of Carol will never be forgotten.

In addition to her father, Carol is survived by seven siblings, Sue Pelski and her husband Paul of Nashua, NH, Joan Rouleau and her husband Paul of Nashua, NH, Paul Jutras and his wife Nancy of Salem, NH, Russell Jutras and his wife Deborah of Carrollton, TX, Carl Jutras and his wife Lisa of Milford, NH, Linda Madsen and her husband Mark of New Boston, NH, and Karen Salvi and her husband Michael of Hudson, NH. She also has one aunt, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Jutras

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Memorial Mass on Tuesday morning January 21, 2020 at St. Patrick Church in Pelham, NH at 10 o'clock. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory by donating to either Family Hospice Care, 255 N. El Cielo Road, Suite C-300, Palm Springs, CA 92262 or the , 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110. Arrangements by the Pelham Funeral Home (603) 635-3333.



View the online memorial for Carol M. Jutras
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pelham Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -