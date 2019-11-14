|
Carol Marie (Peverill) Wetmore, 77, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, MA, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH.
Born in Lowell, on September 11, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Bertha (Branco) Peverill.
Mrs. Wetmore was educated in the Lowell and graduated from Lowell High School, class of 1959.
She retired from Hannaford of Chelmsford in 2009 and previously worked at Lil Peach Headquarters.
Carol enjoyed ceramics and musicals and trips to Disney; her daily enjoyment was crossword puzzles and Bingo.
Carol was predeceased by her husband, Robert Wetmore who passed away on May 15, 2011, and her brother, Charles Peverill.
She is survived by her children, Michael Wetmore and his wife Lillian Santiago of Nashua, NH., Dianne Wetmore Winters and her husband Mark of Warrenton, VA., and Karen Pianowski and her husband Christopher of Nashua, NH., a brother, Michael Peverill of Lowell, MA., five grandchildren, six great-children as well as many nieces and nephews.
Carol M. (Peverill) Wetmore of Chelmsford, MA died Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Visiting hours, Friday 3 to 7 P.M. Funeral Saturday at 10:00AM from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Rd., Merrimack, NH 03054. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 14, 2019