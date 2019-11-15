|
|
Carol M. (Peverill) Wetmore
of Chelmsford, MA
Carol M. (Peverill) Wetmore of Chelmsford, MA died Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Visiting hours, Friday 3 to 7 P.M. Funeral Saturday at 10:00AM from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Rd., Merrimack, NH 03054. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 15, 2019