Carol Ann (Michaud) Olsen of Ayer, formerly of Westford and Newburyport, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 at the Apple Valley Center in Ayer following a period of declining health. She was 79 years old.
Carol was born in Quincy, MA on October 18, 1940 a daughter of the late George and Daisey (Turner) Michaud. Carol was the wife of the late Charles S. Olsen, Sr.
Carol spent her early years in Quincy, graduating from Quincy High School. She later moved to Westford where she raised her family. Once that full-time job was finished, she resided in Newburyport, MA for many years. Carol most enjoyed time spent at the beach and driving her Green Volkswagen Bug Convertible. She will be remembered as a strong, loving mother who overcame many of life's obstacles.
Carol was predeceased by her husband Charles Olsen, Sr. and son Charles Olsen, Jr. She was also predeceased by three brothers and two sisters. Carol is survived by children Lisa Danico and her husband Robert (Scott) of Hayesville, NC; Laurie L'Heureux of Lunenburg, and Christine Olsen and husband Sean Wanamaker Sr., of Pepperell. Carol was the proud grandmother of Mathew Danico and wife Amanda of Hayesville, NC; Tara Rose of Hayesville, NC; Patrick Robinson of Hudson, NH; Joel L'Heureux of Lincoln, MA; Mellisa Hudson of Townsend, MA; and Sean Wanamaker, Jr. of Haverhill, MA. Carol is also survived by five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
OLSEN – Carol Ann (Michaud), of Ayer formerly of Westford and Newburyport. July 6, 2020. Those who wish to pay their respects to Carol and her family may do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St. Pepperell, MA on Friday, July 10 from 4 – 7 PM. Private graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, July 11 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Westford. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
