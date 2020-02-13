|
|
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, Sister and Friend
Billerica
Carol R. (Ehemann) Finn, age 82, beloved wife of Michael J. Finn died Monday at the Sawtelle Family Hospice House with her family by her side.
She was born in Schenectady, NY, March 25, 1937 a daughter of the late George and Alice (Smith) Ehemann and lived in upstate New York before moving to Billerica in 1965.
Carol was adventurous heading to New York City right after high school where she worked and attended the Traphagen School of Fashion. She was a former CCD teacher at St. Theresa Church in Billerica and was also involved with the Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She loved entertaining family at home, at Hampton and at Mike's place in Freedom.
Besides her husband she is survived by two sons, Michael A. Finn of Freedom, NH and Daniel Finn and his wife Suzanne of Scottsdale, AZ; two daughters, Cheryl Arsenault and her husband James of Amherst, NH and Kathleen Souza and her husband Douglas of Westford; two sisters, Judy Taglialatela of Spencerport, NY and Marcia Tackley of Elma, NY as well as her 6 grandchildren, Nathan, Nicole, Heather, Shannon, David and John and her great-granddaughter Alanna.
FINN – Of Billerica, Feb. 10., Carol R. (Ehemann) Finn. Funeral Monday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Theresa Church, Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 1 – 4 p.m. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for Carol R. Finn
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 13, 2020