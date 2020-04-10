|
formerly of Chelmsford, MA
On Monday, April 6th, 2020, Carol Sheahan passed away at the age of 72 with her husband by her side. Daughter of the late Regina Froehlich and Tony Froehlich. Carol was born on January 29th, 1948 in Belfield, North Dakota. After graduating from Belfield High School, she attended Cosmetology School in Rapid City, South Dakota. It was there that she met the love of her life who was stationed in Rapid City, SD. On September 5, 1970, she married her husband Wally Sheahan. Together they settled in Chelmsford, MA and raised two children.
Carol was many wonderful things. Being a great cook was high on that list. Her skills in the kitchen was legendary with her family and friends. Carol made one of the best sweet potato casseroles around. Carol also had a passion for gardening and canning. She was always generous with making sure she made enough for all her family and friends. Every week she always had a baked surprise for the grand kids. Baking was something she truly enjoyed. She also loved to travel in her retirement. She and Wally spent many vacations on the road seeing the country. She was the most loving wife, mother and grandmother a family could ever ask for and will be missed every day by all who knew her. Carol loved spending her time with her family. She was involved in all of her grand kids' activities and always tried her best not to miss a moment, whether it was a game, picture before a dance, or just hanging out together. She was always there.
She is survived by her husband Walter Sheahan of Derry, NH, her son Jay Sheahan and wife Sandy Sheahan of Hampstead, NH, her daughter Amy Morrow and husband Eric Morrow of Derry, NH, her grandchildren Taylor Morrow, Dylan Morrow, Nicholas Morrow, Kaylie Sheahan and Logan Sheahan, (all of whom she had an incredibly close bond with), her four sisters, Jeanie Redmond of Belfield, ND, Betty Obrigewitch of Belfield, ND, Maggie Ison of Batavia, OH, Delores Meyer of Rapid City, SD, and two brothers Ralph Froehlich and Kenny Froehlich both in Belfield, ND. She also has many nieces and nephews.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry to be announced at a later date. To send a condolence, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 10, 2020