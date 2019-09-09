|
Carol T. Greene-Clark, 71, of Lowell, MA, died on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Sunny Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Chelmsford, MA surrounded by her loving family.
Carol was born in Lynn, MA on November 24, 1947, a daughter of the late Irving and Teresa (Kelley) Greene.
Carol had been employed by Raytheon for many years, and retired at Petco as a small animal specialist. She loved spending time with her family, her children, and especially her grandchildren. She was so proud of them and would always attend their school functions, concerts, and sporting events. She was their biggest cheerleader! She also loved animals with a passion, and would make donations to the local humane society /MSPCA even when it wasn't in her budget. Her genuine, giving, kind loving heart will be greatly missed by all.
Carol is survived by two sons; Christopher Clark and Jonathan Clark, both of Nashua, one daughter; Jennifer Hamblett and her husband David of Nashua, eight grandchildren; Joseph Clark, Abigail Clark, Joshua Clark, Kyle Lohrman, Cora Hamblett, Jack Hamblett, Madeline Hamblett and Alec Clark, one brother; Kevin Greene of Lynn, MA as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carol's visitation will start at 9 AM on Wednesday morning, September 11th in St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 777 West Hollis Street, Nashua followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local humane society or MSPCA in Carol's name. To leave a memory or online condolence, please visit, www.anctil-rochette.com. Services and arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the ANCTIL-ROCHETTE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 21 Kinsley Street, Nashua.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 9, 2019