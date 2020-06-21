Beloved Wife, Mother, & Grandmother
Dracut
Carol (Comtois) Turner, a long time Dracut resident, died peacefully on June 16, 2020 at the age of 73. She was born September 8, 1946 in Lowell, the daughter of the late Joseph and Doris (Graham) Comtois. She moved to Dracut in 1978, where she made her home with her husband Jeffrey, who survives her.
Carol graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1964. She worked as a secretary and a receptionist for various local companies until her retirement. She cherished time spent with her grandchildren, enjoyed playing board games, going to bingo and getting the whole family together. The last few years of her life have been difficult due to health issues, and while she may finally rest in peace, she will be missed greatly and unwaveringly by her family and friends. We are comforted to know she is pain free and in a much better place watching over all of us.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her children David of Dracut, Brian and his wife Jodie of Virginia Beach, VA and Jay of Dracut. She also leaves behind four grandchildren Ryan, Ashlyn, Seth, and Nathan.
In addition, she is survived by her siblings Richard Comtois of Pinellas Park, FL, Victor Comtois of Pelham, NH, Gail Kendall of Lowell, and Doris Foley and her husband David of Pelham, NH.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Roger and Gary.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small family service will be held privately. For Condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.