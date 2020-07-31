Loving Mother, Grandmother,
Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Friend
Carole A. (Tighe) McInerney, a longtime resident of Tyngsborough, died unexpectedly on July 13, 2020, at her home, aged 80 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward A. McInerney.
Born in Lowell on December 13, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Alice R. (Beaudry) Tighe. Carole was a graduate of Lowell High and furthered her education at UMass, Lowell.
For over 30 years she worked for Freudenberg (formerly Pellon Corporation) as the Administrative Manager, until her retirement.
Outgoing and fun-loving, Carole loved to dine out and go shopping with her close friends. She enjoyed playing Bingo, always promoting ticket sales between games. In her younger days, she was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Parish, and enjoyed playing in the cribbage league.
Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, including her cat Sadie. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by two sons, Kenneth R. Fisher Jr. and his wife Phyllis, Randy T. Fisher and his wife Veda, a grandson, Michael S. Fisher and his wife Carla, and a great-granddaughter, Ella W. Fisher. A sister, Alice Krysiak, several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends, especially Janet Bartelson and Darryl Alexa. She was the sister of the late Edward "Sonny" Tighe and Paul Tighe.
It being her wish, Funeral Services were private. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit a tribute to Carole's life at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
. View the online memorial for Carole A. (Tighe) McInerney