1/1
Carole A. (Tighe) McInerney
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving Mother, Grandmother,

Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Friend

Carole A. (Tighe) McInerney, a longtime resident of Tyngsborough, died unexpectedly on July 13, 2020, at her home, aged 80 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward A. McInerney.

Born in Lowell on December 13, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Alice R. (Beaudry) Tighe. Carole was a graduate of Lowell High and furthered her education at UMass, Lowell.

For over 30 years she worked for Freudenberg (formerly Pellon Corporation) as the Administrative Manager, until her retirement.

Outgoing and fun-loving, Carole loved to dine out and go shopping with her close friends. She enjoyed playing Bingo, always promoting ticket sales between games. In her younger days, she was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Parish, and enjoyed playing in the cribbage league.

Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, including her cat Sadie. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by two sons, Kenneth R. Fisher Jr. and his wife Phyllis, Randy T. Fisher and his wife Veda, a grandson, Michael S. Fisher and his wife Carla, and a great-granddaughter, Ella W. Fisher. A sister, Alice Krysiak, several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends, especially Janet Bartelson and Darryl Alexa. She was the sister of the late Edward "Sonny" Tighe and Paul Tighe.

It being her wish, Funeral Services were private. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit a tribute to Carole's life at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Carole A. (Tighe) McInerney

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved