Loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother
WESTFORD - Carole A. (Walsh) Norton, 78, a lifelong Westford resident, passed away Sunday morning, November 22, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
Born in Westford, on February 19, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Lillian (Mireault) Walsh.
Carole was a graduate of Westford Academy and until her retirement was employed by Courier Corporation for more than 30 years.
She was an avid reader and passed her love of books on to many family members. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her great grandchildren. Carole was a big dog lover and often had one by her side. She regularly made donations to the Humane Society as well as the ASPCA. Although quiet, her sense of humor at gatherings was always entertaining.
Carole is survived by three children, Linda Beebe and John Norton, both of Westford, and Donna Norton of Lowell; four grandchildren, John Beebe, Nicole Fletcher and her husband Brandon, all of Westford, Ryan Norton of Manchester, NH and Ross Roy of Salem; five great grandchildren, Olivia and Owen Fletcher, Madison, Gianna and Charlotte Norton; two cousins who were more like sisters, Jackie Cameron of Naples, FL and Janine Murphy of Lowell.
Relatives and friends are invited to Carole's Committal Prayer Service on Saturday morning, November 28, at 9:30 AM in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Westford. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to: The Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854 or to VNA Hospice Care, 100 Trade Center, Ste G-500, Woburn, MA 01801.
Funeral Services entrusted to the Westford Healy Funeral Home, 57 N. Main St., Westford, MA. For condolences, please visit www.westfordhealy.com View the online memorial for Carole A. (Walsh) Norton