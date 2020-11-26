1/1
Carole A. (Walsh) Norton
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother

WESTFORD - Carole A. (Walsh) Norton, 78, a lifelong Westford resident, passed away Sunday morning, November 22, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

Born in Westford, on February 19, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Lillian (Mireault) Walsh.

Carole was a graduate of Westford Academy and until her retirement was employed by Courier Corporation for more than 30 years.

She was an avid reader and passed her love of books on to many family members. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her great grandchildren. Carole was a big dog lover and often had one by her side. She regularly made donations to the Humane Society as well as the ASPCA. Although quiet, her sense of humor at gatherings was always entertaining.

Carole is survived by three children, Linda Beebe and John Norton, both of Westford, and Donna Norton of Lowell; four grandchildren, John Beebe, Nicole Fletcher and her husband Brandon, all of Westford, Ryan Norton of Manchester, NH and Ross Roy of Salem; five great grandchildren, Olivia and Owen Fletcher, Madison, Gianna and Charlotte Norton; two cousins who were more like sisters, Jackie Cameron of Naples, FL and Janine Murphy of Lowell.

Relatives and friends are invited to Carole's Committal Prayer Service on Saturday morning, November 28, at 9:30 AM in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Westford. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to: The Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854 or to VNA Hospice Care, 100 Trade Center, Ste G-500, Woburn, MA 01801.

Funeral Services entrusted to the Westford Healy Funeral Home, 57 N. Main St., Westford, MA. For condolences, please visit www.westfordhealy.com



View the online memorial for Carole A. (Walsh) Norton


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Service
09:30 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Westford Healy Funeral Home
57 N Main St
Westford, MA 01886
(978) 692-6502
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved