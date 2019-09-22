|
of Dracut and New Smyrna Beach,
Florida, Retired Nurse (LPN)
DRACUT
Carole A. (Kondra) Williams, age 77, devoted mother and grandmother, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 12, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband James "Jimmie" J. Williams Jr., to whom she was married for 20 wonderful years. Born in Lowell on July 6,1942, she was the daughter of the late John S. Kondra and Mary A. (Kosowicz) Kondra. Carole was a graduate of Dracut High School. After receiving her LPN from the Greater Lowell Vocational School, Carole enjoyed an extensive career at St. Joseph's Hospital, which became the Transitional Care Unit, in Lowell. She was also employed by the Veterans Administration Hospital in Bedford and Saints Medical Center in Lowell. Following retirement, Carole took great pleasure in wintering in New Smyrna Beach, FL with her late husband, Jimmie. A social butterfly, Carole devoted her summers in MA to spending time with family and catching up with her many friends. Carole enjoyed ceramics and created beautiful keepsakes that her family treasures to this day. A life-long animal lover, Carole supported both national and local animal welfare organizations. Most recently, she was fostering pet rabbits. Carole is survived by two sons and a daughter, Edward J. Champagne, III, of Boston, MA, John S. Champagne of Salem, MA, and Suellen Champagne and Michael Maille of Dracut, MA as well as three stepchildren and their spouses, Richard J. and Renee Williams, Marlene and Ken Bonin, of Dracut, MA, and Sandra and Paul LoPilato, of Tyngsborough, MA. She is also survived by three sisters and their spouses, Janice and Robert Bagshaw of East Kingston, NH, Marilyn and George Skianes, of Salisbury, MA, and Mary Jane Kukulski of Dracut, MA. Carole also leaves behind grandchildren, a great-grandson, nieces, nephews, and many good friends. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Kailyn Marissa LoPilato and her brother-in-law, Frank J. Kukulski, Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to Carole's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, from 4 until 8 P.M. on Thursday, September 26. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday September 27 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Francis Church in Dracut. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made in her name to House Rabbit Network, PO Box 2602, Woburn, MA 01888. For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
