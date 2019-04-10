|
|
of Groton; 71 Carole Ann (Caffaro, Fretts) Bouchard, 71, of Groton, passed peacefully at home on April 8, 2019 with her sisters and husband by her side. She was born and raised in West New York, NJ, where she still has family. She moved to Massachusetts in the early 1970s.
Carole enjoyed careers as an administrative assistant, a financial analyst, a bookkeeper and an office manager. She enjoyed travelling and volunteering for many worthy causes. Carole will be remembered as a good friend and loving wife.
Carole had a love of animals, and was the caretaker of at least 19 cats and 3 dogs over the years. She vigorously pursued her interest in nature photography with several showings of her work in local venues and on her website www.carolebouchard.smugmug.com. She had an interest in all things political, spiritual and metaphysical. She loved nature and the environment, movies, music, TV series, Scrabble and Facebook, and in recent years, cherished time playing Mahjong with her closest friends. She loved her family and friends. Carole was loved by all who spent time with her.
She leaves her husband of 21 years, Michael F. Bouchard of Groton, sisters Catherine (Kitty) Fox of Caribou, ME and Nancy Smit of West New York, NJ, brother Bernard Caffaro of Port St. Lucie, FL, uncles James Caffaro and Stephen Caffaro of NJ, nieces and nephews Terri Zell of San Antonio, TX,
Jim Zell of Caribou, ME, Frank Zell of Little Ferry, NJ, Cori Heim of West New York, NJ, Richard Smit of Titusville, FL, and many grand nieces and nephews. BOUCHARD Carole Ann, of Groton. April 8, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA
on Friday, April 12 from 4 to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 to support their compassionate care and medical research. To share a memory or to offer a condolence, please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 10, 2019