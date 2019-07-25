|
Mrs. Carole Ann (Levesque) Chenard, 70, of Dracut, passed away on July 23, 2019 at her home. The daughter of the late Joseph and Marion (Sandner) Levesque, she was born in Lawrence on July 12, 1949, and had been an area resident all her life. Mrs. Chenard graduated from Lawrence High as part of the class of 1967. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at the Wingate Nursing Home in Andover. Mrs. Chenard was the Widow of Robert Proctor and was also pre-deceased by her sister Patricia Bryant and brother Joseph Levesque. She is survived by two daughters; Christine Rondeau of Derry, NH, and Laurie Hopper of Dorchester, MA. One son; John Morin of Dracut, MA, and one brother David Levesque of North Hampton, NH. There are seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at the Edgar J. Racicot Inc. Funeral Home, 1400 Broadway Rd., Dracut, MA. A funeral service will be held on July 27, at 7:00 pm at the Racicot Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.racicotfuneralhome.com
