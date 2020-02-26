|
Longtime Dracut resident
Carole (Handley) Aubut, 88, of Dracut passed away suddenly but peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was pre-deceased by Raymond J. Aubut, her devoted husband of almost 65 years who left us on June 11, 2016. They resided in Dracut for over 50 years where they raised their three daughters and also resided in Naples, FL & Lowell, MA.
Born in Lowell Massachusetts on January 15, 1932, a daughter of the late Alfred F. and Gladys M. (Greene) Handley, she was a 1950 graduate of Dracut High School.
She was the older of 2 daughters. Her dear younger sister Viola (Handley) Anderson sadly pre-deceased her on December 21, 2019.
She was a loving mother, wife, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to so many.
Carole & Ray did almost everything as a couple. Ray being a square dance caller and teacher, Carole danced and assisted in teaching square dancing for close to 40 years. She and Ray became members of the Town Travelers Square Dance Club in 1967 and soon were involved as dance leaders and club president. They were involved with New England Square and Round Dance Conventions, Tri-State Callers Association, New England Council of Caller Association (NECCA) where she was the only female NECCA specialist, CALLERLAB, and the Square Dance Foundation of New England, Inc. Together they were part of Slips N'Clutches, Skirts & Flirts, Calico Steppers and Alpine Squares. They were proud recipients of the Yankee Clipper award & were inducted into the Square Dance Hall of Fame.
Carole & Ray together published the New England Square Dance Caller Magazine for 12 years. She was particularly proud of her column "Carole's Corner".
They also loved bowling with the Alpine Bowling League of Lowell and she and Ray were members of the Longmeadow and Vesper Country Clubs. Carole was a Girl Scout leader for 15 years and an Avon lady for 10 years.
It was her pleasure to create greeting cards on her computer for anyone who was ailing, celebrating a birthday, an anniversary or just to let someone know she was thinking of them. She had many life-long friends.
Besides her husband Ray, whom she missed every minute of every day, she was survived by her three daughters Nancy (Aubut) Lafontaine and her husband Lee of Winter Springs FL, Betty Aubut of Asheville, NC and Peggy (Aubut)(D'Addario)(Patenaude) Osbaldeston and her husband Joe of Amesbury, Ma; 5 grandchildren Paul Lafontaine and his wife Carrie of Oviedo, FL, Janet (Lafontaine) Plummer and her husband Steven of Oviedo, FL, Stephen D'Addario of Andover, MA, Justin D'Addario of Methuen, MA and Deven D'Addario of Celebration, FL. She is also survived by 4 great- grandchildren whom she adored: Danica & Alaina Plummer and Reid & Elin Lafontaine. In addition, she is survived by her brother-in-law Donald Anderson of Dracut, Nephew Donald Anderson Jr and his wife Antonette of Salem, NH, Niece Carole Ann (Anderson) Roberts of Dracut, MA and Sharon O'Brien and her husband Jim of Virginia, great-nieces Kaitlyn Roberts, Stephanie Anderson and great-nephew Michael Anderson.
Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in Lowell from 4 to 7 P.M. Thursday. Her Funeral Service will take place Friday morning at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME at 10 o'clock followed by her Committal Prayers at St. Patrick Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN., 38101. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 26, 2020