Carole Normandin Dufresne
of Lowell; 78
Carole Normandin Dufresne, age 78, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Lowell after a long illness. She was the soulmate of the late David Albert.
She was born in September 22, 1941. A daughter to the late Dora Normandin. Carole was raised in Lowell where she lived her whole life.
She worked in the Lowell Shoe mills in the 1970s.
She enjoyed cooking shows, her pets Chippy the Parakeet & Stewie her dog.
She is survived by eight children; James Dufresne of Lowell, Robert Dufresne of Chelmsford, Leon Dufresne of Lowell, Joseph Dufresne of Lowell, Suzzy Albert of Lowell, Linda Ferreira of Old Orchard Beach, ME, Janice Napier & her husband James of Dracut, Doris Myers & her husband Michael of Methuen; one sibling Pauline Billings of Lowell; also, many grand children, great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews. She was the sister of the late Alice Landry of Lowell, Joanne Kopaz of Lowell, Buddy Normandin of Lowell, Daper Normandin of Lowell.
Arrangements - At her request, services will be held privately.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 23, 2020