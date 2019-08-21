Lowell Sun Obituaries
Archambault Funeral Home
309 Pawtucket St
Lowell, MA 01854
978-459-9315
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Archambault Funeral Home
309 Pawtucket St
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Archambault Funeral Home
309 Pawtucket St
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Caroline J. Landry


1946 - 2019
Caroline J. Landry Obituary
Longtime resident of Lowell; 73

Caroline J. (Duchesne) (Ducharme) Landry age 73, a former longtime resident of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell passed away peacefully at the Mount Greylock Nursing Home in North Adams, MA.

She was the wife of the late Armand Landry and had been the former wife of the late Joseph Ducharme.

Caroline was born in Lowell, MA on May 23, 1946 a daughter of the late Henry and Julienne (Hebbelinck) Duchesne. She attended Lowell Schools and was a graduate of St. Joseph High School.

Prior to her retirement she had been employed for 23 years by the Greater Lowell Technical High School as a secretary.

Caroline had been a member of the Sacred Heart Auto League, The League of St. Jude and the Humane Society of the United States. She had been a communicant of the former Ste. Jeanne D'arc Parish.

Her survivors include her 2 sons: Kevin D.W. Ducharme of Georgetown, FL, and Kenneth M. Ducharme of Pittsfield, MA.

She is also survived by her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved her very much and her nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

Her close friends Marlene Cebula of Dracut, MA and Judith St. Jean of Lowell, MA.

Caroline was the loving mother of the late Dennis P. Ducharme and sister of the late Normand J., Louis P., Robert C., and Raymond H. Duchesne and Florence H. Whitney.

LANDRY

Family and friends are invited to attend Caroline's Memorial visitation on Thursday morning August 22, 2019 from 9 to 11:00 at the ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME, 309 Pawtucket St., Lowell. Her Prayer Services will follow at 11:00 in the funeral home. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA.

Funeral Director Victor J. Archambault Jr. (978) 459-9315.



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 21, 2019
