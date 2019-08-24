|
|
LOWELL
Carolyn A. (Wasylak) Jaracz, 99, passed away, Wednesday, August 21st, at Wingate at Belvidere Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Bronislaw J. Jaracz.
Carolyn was born in Lowell, on November 25, 1919, a daughter of the late Frances (Musial) Wasylak and Peter Wasylak. She worked at Carroll Shoe Shop in Lowell for many years.
She was very proud of her heritage. She loved anything Polish. You could find her dancing a polka and listening to polka music. She was a member of the Polish American Veteran's Ladies Auxiliary and the Sound-A-Bouts Fan Club. She also enjoyed a day of shopping.
Carolyn is survived and will be deeply missed by her children: Robert "Bob" Jaracz and his wife Irene of Pelham, NH., Edward Jaracz and his wife Pamela of Lowell and Diane Pare of Deland FL., her grandchildren: Tanya Bigelow of Hudson, NH., Kelly-Ann Weene of Wellesley, Edward Jaracz of Andover, Scott Jaracz of Lowell, Laurie Miller of FL., Lissa Pare of FL. and Brian Pare also of FL. and her 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Ruth Wasylak of Dracut.
She was also the grandmother of the late David Jaracz, who passed away in 2017 and the great-grandmother of the late Brianna Navarro, who passed away in 2017, and sister of the late Ted Wasylak.
The Jaracz family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the staff of Wingate at Belvidere, for all of the care and kindness that they showed their mother during her stay. Also a special thank you to Dr. Peter Bradshaw, who brightened Carolyn's day with his visits.
Jaracz
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday, August 26th from 4-7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her funeral will be held from the funeral home at 9AM with her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at Holy Trinity Polish Church, 340 High St., Lowell. Tuesday, August 27th at 10AM. Her burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lowell. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Carolyn A. (Wasylak) Jaracz
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 24, 2019