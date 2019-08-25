|
Carolyn A. (Wasylak) Jaracz, 99
Carolyn A. (Wasylak) Jaracz, 99, beloved wife of the late Bronislaw J. Jaracz. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday, August 26th from 4-7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her funeral will be held from the funeral home at 9AM with her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at Holy Trinity Polish Church, 340 High St., Lowell. Tuesday, August 27th at 10AM. Her burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lowell. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 25, 2019