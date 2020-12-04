1/1
Carolyn Anderson
1947 - 2020
Tewksbury

Carolyn M. (Sullivan) Anderson, 73, of Tewksbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the High Pointe Hospice House. She was the beloved wife of Peter Anderson with whom she shared Forty Nine years of Marriage.

A daughter of the late William P. Sullivan and the late Marie C. (Hahn) Sullivan, she was born September 29, 1947, in Orange, New Jersey, and was raised and educated in Bloomfield, NJ. She graduated from Seton Hall as an undergraduate with a Bachelors Degree and continued on to Boston College for her graduate degree in Special Education, and also worked for the Perkins School for the Blind while attending school. Since 1974, she has made her home in Tewksbury.

She began her special education teaching career working at the Oak Hill School in Connecticut. For the majority of her teaching career she worked for the Lawrence Public School System, retiring in 2005 after thirty three years of service.

Carolyn volunteered at St. Williams Church where she was always involved with Church activities and taught CCD classes for many years. She also volunteered at the Library and enjoyed traveling in her younger days.

In addition to her loving husband, Peter, she is survived by her son, John M. Anderson and his wife, Tracey (Mertel) Anderson; her brothers, Eugene V. Sullivan and his wife, Cheryl, of Charlottesville, VA, and Christopher W. Sullivan and his wife, Vicki, of Pennsylvania; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

You are invited to Her calling hours 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020. On Monday, December 7, Her Funeral will begin at 9 a.m. at TEWKSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 1 DEWEY STREET, TEWKSBURY 978-851-2061. Her Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Williams Church at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence MA 01843 or to the Oblate Residence, 486 Chandler St, Tewksbury, MA 01876. E-Condolence site WWW.TEWKSBURYFUNERALHOME.COM



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Funeral
09:00 AM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Williams Church
Funeral services provided by
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
