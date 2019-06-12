Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Carolyn I. O'Loughlin


Of Chelmsford

Carolyn Irene O'Loughlin, 88, of Chelmsford MA died Sunday June 9, 2019 at D'Youville Senior Care. Born in Orange, Massachusetts on January 4, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Clifton and Gertrude Dexter. She was a graduate of Mahar Regional High School of Orange, MA with the class of 1949.

Carolyn met and married the love of her life Richard H. O'Loughlin Jr. who passed on January 24, 2013.

Carolyn worked at Purity Supreme Distribution Center in Billerica, MA as an executive assistant before retiring.

In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, jigsaw puzzles, lottery scratch tickets, and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.

Carolyn is survived by her sons and their wives, Richard H. O'Loughlin III and Deborah Rock of Amherst, NH, and David and Elizabeth O'Loughlin of Alton Bay, NH; a daughter and her husband, Debra and Gerald Fortier of Nottingham, NH; a brother William Dexter of Warwick, RI; seven grandchildren, Heather Abernathy, Kirsten Just, Kelly, Riley and Emma O'Loughlin, Renee Lucia and Mark Fortier; and 8 great-grandchildren.

O'LOUGHLIN

Carolyn I. O'Loughlin, 88, of Chelmsford MA died June 9, 2019. Visiting hours Sat., June 15th from 10am to 12 noon followed by a Funeral Service at noon at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA. A private burial will take place at the convenience of the family in South Cemetery, Orange, MA. In lieu of flowers for those that wish contributions in her memory may be made to the . ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on June 12, 2019
