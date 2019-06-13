|
|
Carolyn I. O'Loughlin
of Chelmsford, MA
Carolyn I. O'Loughlin, 88, of Chelmsford, MA died June 9, 2019. Visiting hours Sat., June 15th from 10am to 12 noon followed by a Funeral Service at noon at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA. A private burial will take place at the convenience of the family in South Cemetery, Orange, MA. In lieu of flowers for those that wish contributions in her memory made be made to the . ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 13, 2019