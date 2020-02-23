|
|
Carolyn Joyce Bailey
of Tewksbury
Carolyn Joyce Bailey (71), passed peacefully on Friday February 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at her home in Tewksbury. She was best known for being the proprietor of Natural Light Photography by Carolyn in Tewksbury, for more than 30 years. She was a self taught - Master of Photographic Artistry. During the peak of her career, she was awarded for her "Artistic Excellence in Photography" by the Andover Artists Guild, in both 1999 and 2000.
Carolyn was the youngest of 3 girls in her family. Originally from Revere, the Baileys moved to Tewksbury in the early 1960s. She was a 1966 graduate of Tewksbury High School. Her Father, the late Francis J. Bailey Jr., was a decorated war hero of WWII. She is survived by her Mother, Lee Bailey (97) of Tewksbury, and her 2 Sisters: Beverly Daigle of Revere and Patricia Bailey of Cape Coral, FL.
Carolyn is also survived by her Partner of 25 years, Scott Fleischer and her 3 children: Son- Brian Toland (Fiancee'- Nicole Daigle) of Merrimack, NH, Son- Christopher Miele (Wife- Han Nguyen) of Methuen and Daughter- Lauren Miele of Tewksbury.
She was blessed with 6 wonderful Grandchildren, who she absolutely adored: Noah Toland, Corah Daigle, Elizabeth Miele, Avenleigh Toland, Benjamin Miele and soon-to-be born in May 2020, Liam Thomas Miele, whom Carolyn fought so hard to be present for his birth.
Carolyn was loved by all who knew her- family, friends and clients. Her passion for photography began in her pre-teen years and lasted throughout her lifetime. She displayed such a playful charisma toward all of the children and families that were her favorite subject matter of her outdoor portraits. Her magical aura and beautiful spirit enriched the lives of all those near her. She projected a warmth and inner glow that made others happy to be around her. She loved to laugh and found humor in everything. She was known by those closest to her to speak a vocabulary of silly words that she had invented and jokingly used throughout her life. It was one of her most "shay-zhit" (favorite) things to do. Carolyn was a genuinely happy soul and prided herself with honesty, sincerity and a constant positive outlook toward life. She will be missed and loved dearly.
Rest now my sweet girl,
I shall miss you, forevermore.
Celebration of Life Memorial
Sunday March 1, 2020 2-5 PM
Tewksbury Country Club
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 23, 2020