Carolynn (Willard) Scofield, age 56, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Lowell on, July 3, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Scofield.
Born in Winchester, MA on November 25, 1962, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Judith (Mackay) Willard. Carolynn was a free-spirited, and kind hearted woman. She was always laughing, and had an innate ability to leave those around her with a smile on their face. Carolynn had a strong faith that pulled her through tough times, and an even stronger will that made her who she was.
Carolynn was the mother of the late Jason Bucchio, Justin Bucchio of Nashville, TN, and Faith Murphy of Lowell; grandmother of Hunter L'Hussier; sister of, Cheryl Laferriere, Laury Willard Burk, Jacqueline Healy, and Raegan Comtois, and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Friday, July 12 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held in the funeral home at 5:45 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Carolynn's honor may be made to The Lowell Transitional Living Center, 193 Middlesex St., Lowell, MA 01852 .To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 11, 2019