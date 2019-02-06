Casie R. Greenhalge

LOWELL - Casie R. Greenhalge, 34, of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, February 2nd, at her home. She was a daughter of Donna M. (Brodeur) Greenhalge and the late Robert Greenhalge, who passed away in July of 1998.



Casie was born in Lowell on July 8, 1984. She was educated in the Lowell school system, where she was involved with Lowell youth sports. She graduated from Greater Lowell Regional Technical High School. While she attended high school, she played soccer for the boys varsity soccer team as there was no girls team. Upon her graduation, she attended Middlesex Community College, for a year. She worked at both the Lokai and Dunkin Donuts, both in Dracut, and Best Fitness Gym in Chelmsford. In her free time, she enjoyed cosmetology, giving manicures and hairdressing for her friends and family.



In addition to her mother Donna, Casie is survived and will be deeply missed by her son, Corey R. Plouffe of Lowell, and his father Paul Plouffe of Dracut. She also leaves her brother: Robert L Greenhalge of Lowell, her step father Frederick Tuelja, Godmother Katherine Lesage, her Godfather Lemmie Greenhalge, her most closest friend Kerri McFaddan, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents: Elizabeth (Brodeur) Ciesla and Donald A. Brodeur, and paternal grandparents: Ethel Greenhalge and Carroll Greenhalge.



GREENHALGE - Family and friends may call on Saturday, February 9th, from 10-12PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her funeral service will immediately follow at NOON.