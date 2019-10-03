|
Loving wife, mother, grandmother
great-grandmother, sister,
aunt and friend
Pelham, NH
Catherine A. (Convery) Bogush, 80, of Pelham, NH, died Tuesday evening October 1, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital in Lowell surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved wife of the late Edward W. Bogush, who passed away August 30th 2019 and with whom she celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary on March 5th of this year.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, March 18, 1939, a daughter of the late Frederick and the late Catherine (Bell) Convery, she received her education in the Lowell school system.
Catherine, along with her husband Ed, was a co-owner and operator at Bogush Farm and Bogush Lumber in Pelham. Previously, she worked at the former Robey Shoe Company and New Knit Mill in Lowell.
Among her many interests, Catherine enjoyed deep-sea fishing, camping, traveling, music playing cards and looking forward to all the family gatherings on the holidays.
Catherine is survived by five children Linda Silva and her fiancé James Broady of Pelham, Barbara Fuller of Derry, NH and Joseph Bogush and his longtime companion Mary Abraham, Catherine Clegg and her husband David and Jennifer Daigle and her husband Peter all of Pelham; five grandchildren Angela Rose, Kyle Clegg, Travis Clegg, Logan Daigle and Lindsay Daigle; a great-grandson Blake Rose; four sisters Phyllis Gangi, Joyce Maguire and June Beland and her husband Donald, and Barbara Convery all of Lowell; four brothers James Convery and his wife Brunie of Plaistow, NH, Martin Convery and his wife Judith, Robert Convery and his wife Wendy all of Nashua, NH and David Convery of Lowell; her former son-in-law Manuel Silva of Dracut; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also predeceased by her siblings Frederick Convery, Joseph Convery and Virginia Wayne.
Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in Pelham from 4 to 8 P.M. Friday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Saturday morning at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in Pelham at 10 o'clock followed by burial at the Gibson Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 3, 2019