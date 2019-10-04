|
Catherine A. (Convery) Bogush
of Pelham, NH
In Lowell, MA, October 1, 2019, at LGH, Catherine A. (Convery) Bogush of Pelham, NH, beloved wife of the late Edward W. Bogush who died August 30, 2019. Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in Pelham from 4 to 8 P.M. Friday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Saturday morning at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in Pelham at 10 o'clock followed by burial at the Gibson Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 4, 2019