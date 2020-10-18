Loving Mother, Grandmother and Friend
Billerica
Catherine A. (Savary) Warren, age 88, beloved wife of the late Lloyd M. Warren died Wednesday at Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Chelmsford.
She was born in Malden, December 28, 1931 a daughter of the late Virgil A. and Mable (Fowler) Savary and had been a Billerica resident since 1974.
Mrs. Warren was an Executive Secretary at Mitre Corp for many years and was a member of the Billerica Garden Club.
She is survived by three sons, Steven Warren and his wife Linda of Billerica, Robert Warren and his wife Janet of Ipswich and Alan Warren and his wife Sheila of Hollis, NH as well as two grandchildren Steven and Yvonne Warren.
It being her request a private graveside service was held at the Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica.