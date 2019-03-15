Catherine Anne diGrazia

of Groton, MA; 58



Surrounded closely by her family in her Groton, Massachusetts home, Catherine Anne diGrazia peacefully passed away on March 12th, 2019. She was 58 years old.



Catherine, known to her friends as "Cathie", lived a life filled to the brim with adventure. Fueled by her two children, Michael Marc diGrazia II and Karlii Marie diGrazia, she cultivated her love of nature through her home gardens, hiking through various mountain ranges, and exploring the outdoors. Her close friends shared in her love of political engagement, community involvement with her church and Cor Unum, and hunting for quality antiques.



Cathie was born in Hackensack, NJ on New Year's Eve in 1960. She spent her younger years in New Jersey, and eventually graduated from Cazenovia High School in upstate New York.



Cathie originally built the foundation for her love of architecture and design at Boston Architectural College. She continued to strive in her passion by working with a demolition crew in Boston, then later moved on to co-owning an antique shop with her husband, James William Ryan. Her most recent endeavor was a career in sales with Renewal by Andersen, where she met numerous enthusiastic friends, who easily matched her competitive and aspirational personality.



Cathie is survived by her two children, Michael Marc diGrazia II and Karlii Marie diGrazia, her husband, James William Ryan and his family, her mother Mary Louise Famulare, her brother Michael John Famulare, her brother-in-law Shawn Erich Todorov, and her abundant nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. She was predeceased by her father Frank Joseph Famulare II, her brother Frank Joseph Famulare III, and her sister Elizabeth Famulare Todorov.



diGrazia - Catherine Anne, of Groton. March 12, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 31 Shirley St., Ayer, MA on Monday, March 18th at 10 AM. Interment will be private at a later date. Visiting hours will be held in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA on Sunday, March 17th from 5-8 PM. To share a memory, offer a condolence, or view suggested memorial contributions, please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary